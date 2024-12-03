Man found in van with guns, explosives in White Settlement planned to attack local church: report

A man confronted by police in White Settlement planned to attack a local church, according to a criminal complaint obtained by FOX 4.

Last week, a neighbor reported a suspicious white van in his White Settlement neighborhood.

Officers arrived and found an armed man having some sort of mental episode. They got him out, took him into custody and to a hospital for evaluation.

Inside the van, investigators found improvised explosive devices as well as guns and body armor.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: White Settlement PD

An incident report from responding firefighters from the Fort Worth Fire Department shows the suspect stated he wanted to attack a church.

It's unclear which church was targeted. The man had family in the area.

His name has not been released because he remains in a hospital and charges have not yet been filed.