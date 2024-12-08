Man found shot outside Dallas church before Sunday service

article

Police were called to the New Generation Baptist Church in the southern part of Dallas around 8:30 a.m. Sunday after a man was found shot.

The church is in the 8800 block of South Lancaster Road, which is off of I-20 and North Dallas Ave. in the southern part of Dallas.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital where he died.

According to social media pages for the New Generation Baptist Church, the livestream and the church services were canceled for Dec. 8.

Police say no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the man who died has not been released.