Man found guilty of kidnapping 8-year-old Fort Worth girl

The man on trial for kidnapping an 8-year-old Fort Worth girl from her mother in May has been found guilty.

Michael Webb, 51, was found guilty on federal kidnapping charges. It took the jury less than 15 minutes to deliberate in the case.

He faces a potential life sentence for the crime, or faces at least 20 years behind bars. The sentencing date has not yet been set.

The trial began on Tuesday, and Webb waived his right to attend his own trial. He sat in a court holding cell after telling the judge: “I don't want to be here."

Prosecutors said Webb admitted he took the girl from her mother and then took the girl to a hotel.

Hours after the girl was taken, police arrested Webb at a motel in the Fort Worth suburb of Forest Hill. Officers pulled him from the room at gunpoint. He was naked and the girl was hiding in a basket in the room.

The girl’s mother testified in the trial.

On the stand, she recalled with vivid detail how she was housesitting on May 18 for a friend and took her 8-year-old daughter for a walk that turned out to be terrifying.

"He gets her and throws her into the car. I jumped into the car. I'm on his lap. I'm screaming telling him to stop,” the mom recalled. “He's saying, ‘Get out of the car b****.’ He takes off with the door open, and he's still pushing me out of the car now for the second time."