Man found dead in burning Benbrook home

article

Firefighters found a man dead inside a burning house in Benbrook, southwest of Fort Worth.

The fire started late Thursday night at a house near Keller Avenue and Winscott Road.

By the time firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed with flames.

Once it was safe enough for them to go in, the firefighters began searching for anyone inside.

They found a man who lived in the home.

Paramedics tried to save his life, but he did not survive.

No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.