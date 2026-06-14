Man found dead after Sunday morning shooting on Fort Worth's west side

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The Brief An adult man was shot and killed Sunday morning in the 4000 block of Ridglea Country Club Drive in Fort Worth. The shooter or shooters left the scene before police arrived, and the department's Homicide Unit is actively interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence. While investigators have not yet established an official motive, preliminary details suggest the shooting may be an isolated incident.



Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that left an adult man dead Sunday morning on the city's west side, authorities said.

Fatal Fort Worth shooting

What we know:

Fort Worth Police Department officers from the West Division were dispatched to the 4000 block of Ridglea Country Club Drive at about 10:30 a.m. following reports of gunfire.

Arriving officers and Fort Worth Fire Department personnel found an adult male with a gunshot wound. Emergency responders administered medical aid, but the victim died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts.

The suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting left the area before law enforcement arrived.

While a specific motive has not yet been established, preliminary information suggests the shooting may be an isolated incident, according to police officials. Detectives with the department's Homicide Unit have assumed control of the active and ongoing investigation, and are currently interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death. The identity of the victim is being withheld until family members have been notified.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information pertinent to the investigation to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips can be routed through Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477) or online at 469tips.com.