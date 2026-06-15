Man found dead after Fort Worth park shooting; suspect at large

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The Brief A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds late Sunday night in the 4300 block of Carter Park Drive in Fort Worth. Witnesses heard gunfire and found the victim on the ground before calling 911; the shooter or shooters fled the scene before police arrived. Homicide detectives have taken over the case, but no suspect information has been released and the victim’s identity is withheld pending family notification.



Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found dead late Sunday night in the southern part of the city, authorities said Monday.

Carter Park shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 4300 block of Carter Park Drive at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a Fort Worth Police Department news release.

Upon arrival, officers and Fort Worth Fire Department personnel found an unidentified man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency responders administered medical aid, but the man died at the scene.

Preliminary details indicate that gunfire erupted in the area, and witnesses discovered the victim a few minutes later before calling 911.

What we don't know:

No suspect information was immediately available, and investigators believe the suspect or suspects fled the area before police arrived.

What's next:

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death, and will release the victim's identity once family members have been notified.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or online at 469tips.com.