Man finds Apple Air Tag tracker on his Dodge Charger

"It’s a 392 Scat Pack 2018 Charger," said owner John Nelson.

And it goes fast. Dodge products like that are hot - making them targets.



"If they want it bad enough, they’re going to take it," Nelson said.



Last week, two days after Nelson bought that Charger, he cruised to Great Lakes Crossing shopping center in Auburn Hills. He shopped for two hours then went to a buddy’s house.



"When I got out I had a notification on my phone and it said I was as being tracked by an unknown air tag," he said.



An Apple Air Tag is priced at four for $100 right now. You can stick them anywhere – attaching by Bluetooth to a phone to track, whatever they’re stuck on.

"I was able to click on that notification and it gave me an option to have the air tag emit a sound and I heard it underneath my vehicle," Nelson said.



Whoever did this unscrewed a drain cap under the trunk of John’s car and slipped the tag inside.



FOX 2: "What did you think these guys were going to do?"

"Scrap for parts, that’s the biggest thing in Detroit right now," he said.



A local auto theft task force tells FOX 2 they’re seeing more of these in Metro Detroit. Thieves track the target vehicle and to pick the most opportune time to steal – found mostly on Dodge products, parked in mall parking lots.



"It's crazy you can see a map with a dotted red line to wherever you have driven," Nelson said.



John playing roulette now – with where he parks his cars and questioning everything.



"It could be an inside job, a friend of a friend looking to make a quick buck," he said. "I don't want them to know what I look like, for that reason."

John has a police report made with the Novi Police Department, which has the tracker, so hopefully they can track whoever did this.