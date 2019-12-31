Man fatally stabbed in Dallas high-rise apartment building

article

A man died after being stabbed at a high rise apartment complex in far north Dallas Tuesday morning.

The man was found in the hallway of the Midpark Towers on Midpark Road near Spring Valley Road and Highway 75 just after midnight.

He died from his stab wounds at the hospital. His name has not yet been released but police said he was in his 30s.

Police are still trying to determine the motive for the stabbing. They didn’t release any information about a suspect.

The man’s death is the 209th homicide in Dallas for 2019.