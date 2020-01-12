Man fatally shot while intervening in argument outside Red Bird shopping center

article

A 29-year-old man is dead after police said he was shot while trying to break up an argument outside a Red Bird shopping center Saturday evening.

Police said the shooting happened in the Independence Square parking lot, just before 5:45 p.m.

The shopping center is off W. Camp Wisdom Road and I-20.

Andre Menelee was taken to a hospital after being found with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

The shooter, who was wearing a red sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, ran off before police arrived on scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police.