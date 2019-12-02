Man fatally shot at DART’s Deep Ellum Station

A man was shot dead at a DART light rail station early Monday.

The fatal shooting happened overnight, about 12:20 a.m., at the Deep Ellum Station off North Good Latimer.

Dallas police say there was some kind of argument on the train involving several people and things ended up spilling outside once the train stopped. At that point, police say someone pulled out a handgun and shot a man in the head multiple times.

Officers found the victim dead, lying on the station’s platform when they arrived on scene.

Police are looking for the group of people involved in the argument that led to the shooting.

Dallas police and DART police are investigating the shooting. There are surveillance cameras at the station platform, which could prove helpful.

The victim’s name has not been released, but police said he is between 18 and 21.