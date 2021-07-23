Expand / Collapse search

Man faces charges after hoax bomb threat in Dallas

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Dallas
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - A man is facing charges in a hoax bomb threat that took place Thursday evening in Dallas.

Police say the man first tried to steal someone's car Thursday afternoon in a parking lot off Central Expressway near Fitzhugh Avenue.

The victim ran into an office building and alerted a security guard. The suspect followed him and then got into a fight with the guard and the victim.

Police say when officers arrived the man claimed to have a bomb. They say what appeared to be an explosive device was strapped to his chest. 

The bomb squad determined it was not real. 

The man was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation. His name has not been released.