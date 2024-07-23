Expand / Collapse search

Man drowns in Wylie creek, 3 others rescued

Published  July 23, 2024
A swift water rescue team helped to pull three people from the water in Wylie Monday afternoon. Divers recovered a fourth man's body several hours later.

WYLIE, Texas - A man’s body was recovered from a creek in Wylie hours after several other people were rescued.

Wylie Fire-Rescue said it received a call about people in the East Fork of the Trinity River, just north of Highway 78, around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Three people were pulled to safety. Two were hospitalized.

Divers found the body of a 28-year-old man nearly four hours later. His identity has not yet been released.

It’s not clear what sent the four people into the water.

