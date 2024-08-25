Expand / Collapse search

Man drowns trying to save teen at Lake Waxahachie

By
Published  August 25, 2024 12:27pm CDT
Waxahachie
FOX 4
article

WAXAHACHIE, Texas - A 21-year-old man died over the weekend while trying to save a teenage girl at Lake Waxahachie.

Waxahachie police said it happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday in a part of the lake near Boat Dock Park.

Witnesses said the girl was part of a large church group from Garland. The victim saw her in distress and tried to rescue her. He drowned in the process.

A boater was eventually able to pull the girl out of the water. She was revived with CPR and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Featured

6-year-old drowns at Fort Worth babysitter's house
article

6-year-old drowns at Fort Worth babysitter's house

A young boy with autism died on Tuesday after being pulled from a backyard pool in Fort Worth.

The victim’s body was later recovered from the lake.

His name has not yet been released to the public.