Man drowns trying to save teen at Lake Waxahachie

A 21-year-old man died over the weekend while trying to save a teenage girl at Lake Waxahachie.

Waxahachie police said it happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday in a part of the lake near Boat Dock Park.

Witnesses said the girl was part of a large church group from Garland. The victim saw her in distress and tried to rescue her. He drowned in the process.

A boater was eventually able to pull the girl out of the water. She was revived with CPR and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim’s body was later recovered from the lake.

His name has not yet been released to the public.