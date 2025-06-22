Man drowns at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie

article

The Brief Adrian Isiah McManus, 46, drowned at Joe Pool Lake on Saturday morning. McManus was swimming off a boat and did not resurface; his body was recovered by a dive team. Authorities confirmed McManus was not wearing a life vest and urged the public to wear flotation devices on the water.



The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of the man who drowned at Joe Pool Lake on Saturday, just after 11 a.m.

Drowning at Joe Pool Lake

What we know:

The man, identified as 46-year-old Adrian Isiah McManus, was last seen swimming off a boat and did not resurface.

The Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team conducted a search and recovered the body.

According to the Grand Prairie Fire department, McManus was not wearing a life vest.

What they're saying:

As the lake season continues, GPFD strongly encourages the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal flotation device while near or in the water.