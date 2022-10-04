Man dies while in custody of Dallas County Sheriff’s Office

article

A man booked into the Dallas County jail died while in custody last month.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Shamond Lewis was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was booked into jail on Sept. 22.

The sheriff’s office said he suffered a medical episode the next day and was taken to Parkland Hospital.

A week later, he died on Sept. 30.

The sheriff’s office has asked the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation into the in-custody death.