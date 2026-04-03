15-year-old Fort Worth ISD student killed in drive-by shooting

The Brief A 15-year-old student from South Hills High School was killed in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning in south Fort Worth. Fort Worth ISD is providing counseling and support services on campus to assist students and staff grieving the loss of Prince Washington. No suspects or motives have been identified yet; police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.



A 15-year-old South Hills High School student was killed in a drive-by shooting in south Fort Worth.

What we know:

The drive-by shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 6700 block of Glenbrook Lane.

Fort Worth police said officers who responded to the location found a juvenile male shot inside the home.

The victim, 15-year-old Prince Washington, later died at the hospital.

What they're saying:

James Washington told FOX 4 that his son was lying in bed when a barrage of bullets penetrated the walls of their duplex home.

"It sounded like fireworks going off in your house, that's what it sounded like," he said. "It sounded like someone just took a 100 pack of fireworks and let it go in your house. My son walked out bleeding, saying that I've just been hit and collapsed on the floor."

The father described his son as a good, respectable kid who didn't have enemies. He spent most of his time practicing and playing basketball.

"Anybody that knows him knows he's a 15-year-old that was going somewhere with his basketball. He practiced a lot," he said.

James Washington is a local hip hop and blues performer who goes by the name DJ Shaka. However, he doesn't believe the shooting had any connection to the shooting, calling it senseless.

"I'm not known for having no beef with nobody. I'm not known for dissing nobody through my music. I'm not known for doing anything but putting out good energy and Prince is a great, great, great son," he said.

The family only moved into the duplex on Glenbrook Lane about three months ago.

Dig deeper:

Fort Worth ISD officials confirmed Prince Washington was a sophomore at South Hills High School.

The school will have counseling and support services available on the campus for his classmates and teachers.

"We recognize that this loss may deeply affect students and staff in different ways," Fort Worth ISD said in a statement. "The district remains focused on ensuring students and staff receive care, compassion, and appropriate support."

What we don't know:

Fort Worth police have not yet released any information about a suspect or motive for the drive-by shooting, citing an active investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4330.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 469tips.com or 817-469-8477.