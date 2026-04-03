Final arrest made in Pooh Shiesty, Gucci Mane music studio kidnapping case

The Brief The FBI captured Terrance Rodgers in Atlanta, completing the arrests of nine suspects linked to a violent Dallas studio robbery. Rappers Pooh Shiesty and BIG30 allegedly orchestrated the armed kidnapping to force a release from Gucci Mane’s "The New 1017" label. All nine defendants face federal kidnapping charges, which carry a maximum penalty of life in prison if they are convicted.



The last of nine suspects is behind bars following a robbery and kidnapping involving rappers Pooh Shiesty, BIG30, and Gucci Mane.

9th Suspect Arrested

What's new:

A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed that Terrance Rodgers was arrested in Atlanta on Thursday. No other details about his arrest were provided, and no mugshot was released.

Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane

The backstory:

Rappers Pooh Shiesty and BIG30 are among nine charged for allegedly orchestrating an armed robbery and kidnapping of three people at a Dallas music studio in January.

Federal authorities charged Lontrell Williams Jr., who goes by Pooh Shiesty, and Rodney Wright Jr., known as BIG30, along with Lontrell Williams Sr., Kedarius Waters, Damarian Gipson, Demarcus Glover, Kordae Johnson, Darrion McDaniel, and Terrance Rodgers.

Lontrell Williams Jr.

Authorities believe the motive behind the kidnapping was to get Williams out of his contract with The New 1017 Records, which is owned by Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Davis.

It was reported in 2024 that Gucci Mane released all of his artists under the label, except for Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano.

Dig deeper:

The investigation follows a January 10 incident where three music industry professionals traveled to Dallas for a meeting arranged by Williams Jr. purportedly to discuss his recording contract with Davis's label.

According to a federal criminal complaint, the meeting was a ruse for a "coordinated armed takeover" executed by Williams Jr. and the eight co-conspirators.

Prosecutors allege that once the three victims were inside the studio, Williams Jr. produced an AK-style pistol and held a victim at gunpoint, forcing them to sign a release from his recording contract. The other defendants, including Wright Jr., allegedly displayed firearms and robbed the victims of high-value items, including Rolex watches, jewelry, and cash.

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The complaint states that Wright Jr. used his body to barricade the studio door to prevent the victims from escaping, while another victim was choked to the point of near unconsciousness.

At the time of the robbery, Williams Jr. was on federal home confinement for a prior firearms conspiracy conviction in Florida. His father, Lontrell Williams Sr., is also charged and is alleged to have helped plan and execute the kidnapping, including renting a vehicle used by the group to travel from Memphis to Dallas.

Investigators linked the group to the crime using electronic monitoring data from Williams Jr.’s ankle monitor, license plate readers, and social media posts. Hours after the robbery, several defendants allegedly posted photos and videos on social media displaying the stolen jewelry.

What's next:

The nine defendants are federally charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of up to life in federal prison.