Man dies in Tarrant Co. after vehicle falls on top of him
article
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - A mechanic in Kennedale died on Monday afternoon after a vehicle he was working on fell off of a jack and landed on top of him, according to Kennedale Police.
Mechanic dies in shop accident
What we know:
It happened around noon in the 4300 block of Eden Road.
The victim has only been identified as a 43-year-old male.
What's next:
The Kennedale Police Department, the Tarrant County Crime Scene Unit and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office are conducting a death investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is provided by the Kennedale Police Department.