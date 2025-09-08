Expand / Collapse search

Man dies in Tarrant Co. after vehicle falls on top of him

Published  September 8, 2025 2:27pm CDT
Tarrant County
The Brief

    • A mechanic in Kennedale died Monday afternoon after a vehicle he was working on fell on him.
    • The incident occurred around noon in the 4300 block of Eden Road.
    • The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting a death investigation, and the victim's name has not yet been released.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - A mechanic in Kennedale died on Monday afternoon after a vehicle he was working on fell off of a jack and landed on top of him, according to Kennedale Police.

Mechanic dies in shop accident

What we know:

It happened around noon in the 4300 block of Eden Road.

The victim has only been identified as a 43-year-old male.

What's next:

The Kennedale Police Department, the Tarrant County Crime Scene Unit and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office are conducting a death investigation.

The Source: Information in this article is provided by the Kennedale Police Department.

