Man dies nearly a week after South Dallas shooting, police say

A man died at a local hospital nearly a week after being shot in South Dallas on Nov. 16.

Dallas police responded to a shooting call around 2:15 p.m. last Saturday in the 2900 block of Prince Hall Lane.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries six days later.

No additional details about the incident have been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Clark at 214-671-3685.

Featured article