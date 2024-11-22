Expand / Collapse search

Man dies nearly a week after South Dallas shooting, police say

By
Published  November 22, 2024 12:18pm CST
Dallas Police Department
FOX 4

Dallas - A man died at a local hospital nearly a week after being shot in South Dallas on Nov. 16.

Dallas police responded to a shooting call around 2:15 p.m. last Saturday in the 2900 block of Prince Hall Lane.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries six days later.

No additional details about the incident have been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Clark at 214-671-3685.

Featured

Shots fired, 1 in custody near Southlake Central Market
article

Shots fired, 1 in custody near Southlake Central Market

Southlake police are investigating a crash and shooting that happened in front of the Central Market shopping center.

The Source:

  • Information in this article comes from Dallas police.