Dallas child who lost leg in New Year’s Day crash returns home

An 8-year-old Dallas boy who lost his leg in a New Year’s Day crash involving a suspected drunk driver returned home Friday, beginning a long road to recovery that his family says is fueled by the child's own optimism.

The backstory:

Said Abbaszade was traveling with his parents and sister shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 when their car was T-boned while heading north on Central Expressway. The impact caused the vehicle to flip, ejecting the boy onto the roadway.

While doctors were able to save the child’s life, the severity of his injuries required an amputation. After spending more than a month in the hospital, Said is now focused on rehabilitation and the eventual fitting of a prosthetic leg.

What they're saying:

"I would like to see my son how he lived his previous life," said his mother, Rukhsara Abbasova. "He's jumping, running, playing with other kids, and I will try to do everything I can for him."

The transition home brings new challenges. The family is currently searching for a one-story house to accommodate Said’s mobility needs and is looking into getting him a therapy dog to help with the emotional trauma of the crash. Abbasova noted that while her son remains hopeful about walking again, he continues to struggle with nightmares and a fear of riding in vehicles.

What's next:

The driver of the other vehicle, 23-year-old Michael Lavarius McRae, was arrested following the crash. He faces multiple charges, including intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury, resisting arrest, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

According to records, McRae is currently out on bond.

A community fundraiser established to help the Abbaszade family cover medical expenses and future prosthetic costs has already raised more than $114,000.