Man dies in crash trying to flee Allen police officers

article

The Brief Police in Allen tried to pull over a speeding driver on southbound Hwy. 75 early Tuesday morning. The man allegedly took off as soon as the officers turned on their lights and sirens. Minutes later, he lost control of his vehicle. Jonathan Jaramillo died in the crash.



A man who allegedly tried to avoid police in Allen died in a violent crash along southbound U.S. Highway 75.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after Allen police officers tried to pull over a speeding vehicle.

Police said after the officers turned on their lights and sirens, the driver took off "in an apparent attempt to evade law enforcement."

The driver exited the highway and almost immediately lost control of his vehicle on the service road, crashing into a tree in a wooded area.

The driver, identified as Jonathan Jaramillo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt.

Featured article

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear why Jaramillo attempted to flee the officers.