Man dies in Arlington crash after falling asleep at the wheel, police say

article

The Brief A 46-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on I-30 in Arlington. Investigators believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing the flatbed truck to roll down a hill. The victim's name has not been released.



The Arlington Police Department says a 46-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening after investigators say the man fell asleep at the wheel.

Fatal Arlington Crash

What we know:

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Field Road around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators say the flatbed truck veered off the highway, struck a light pole, then hit a guard rail, which caused the truck to roll down a hill and land on its roof.

The driver, a 46-year-old male, died at the scene.

Investigators believe the driver fell asleep. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

What we don't know:

The name of the driver has not been released.