Man dies in Arlington crash after falling asleep at the wheel, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arlington Police Department says a 46-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening after investigators say the man fell asleep at the wheel.
Fatal Arlington Crash
What we know:
The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Field Road around 7:30 p.m.
Investigators say the flatbed truck veered off the highway, struck a light pole, then hit a guard rail, which caused the truck to roll down a hill and land on its roof.
The driver, a 46-year-old male, died at the scene.
Investigators believe the driver fell asleep. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
What we don't know:
The name of the driver has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Arlington Police Department.