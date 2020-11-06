Man dies after shootout with Dallas College police in downtown Dallas

article

Dallas police say the armed man who was wounded during a shootout with police last night died Friday from his injuries.

The shooting involved Dallas College police about a block away from the El Centro campus in downtown Dallas. One of the officers was shot, but will survive.

Police say officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle and encountered a man with an outstanding warrant.

The shootout started as police say they were trying to take Reginal Alexander, Jr., 25, into custody.

The wounded officer has injuries that are not life-threatening. Police say he and another officer involved are on paid administrative leave while the case is investigated.

