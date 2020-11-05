El Centro College officer hurt in shootout with gunman

article

An El Centro College police officer was hurt in a shootout with a gunman Thursday evening.

The shooting happened near the 7-Eleven in the West End area of Downtown Dallas around 6:30 p.m.

Police say an El Centro officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect, and they were both shot.

Dallas police say the officer was taken to the hospital in “stable condition.” The suspect is in critical condition.

DART police also responded to the shooting.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.