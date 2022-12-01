Man dies after leading Garland police on chase

A man died in a crash late Wednesday night while fleeing police officers.

Garland police said the officers were trying to stop a green Dodge Challenger with three people inside.

The chase ended in Richardson shortly after 10 p.m. when police said the Challenger ran a red light and hit a pickup.

The driver of that green car died. The two others inside and the pickup truck driver were hurt but are expected to be okay.

Police have not yet said why they were chasing the Challenger.