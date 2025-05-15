Man dies after high-speed crash into tree in White Rock
WHITE ROCK, Texas - A man died after crashing into a tree during a high-speed wreck in White Rock late Wednesday night, according to Dallas police.
What we know:
Officers responded to the crash around 11:20 p.m. at Ferguson Road and Sidwin Street. When they arrived, they found a Toyota had struck a tree in the center median. The driver was critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.
No one else was in the vehicle.
Source: Terry Van Sickle
The backstory:
Officers responded to the crash around 11:20 p.m. at Ferguson Road and Sidwin Street. When they arrived, they found a Toyota had struck a tree in the center median. The driver was critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.
No one else was in the vehicle.
What we don't know:
The medical examiner’s office has not yet released the man’s identity.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police at the scene of the crash.