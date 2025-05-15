Man dies after high-speed crash into tree in White Rock

article

The Brief A man died after crashing into a tree in White Rock on Wednesday night. Police believe he was speeding on Ferguson Road before losing control of his vehicle. No other passengers were in the car and the investigation is ongoing.



A man died after crashing into a tree during a high-speed wreck in White Rock late Wednesday night, according to Dallas police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the crash around 11:20 p.m. at Ferguson Road and Sidwin Street. When they arrived, they found a Toyota had struck a tree in the center median. The driver was critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Source: Terry Van Sickle

The backstory:

Officers responded to the crash around 11:20 p.m. at Ferguson Road and Sidwin Street. When they arrived, they found a Toyota had struck a tree in the center median. The driver was critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

No one else was in the vehicle.

What we don't know:

The medical examiner’s office has not yet released the man’s identity.