Man dies after high-speed crash into tree in White Rock

By
Published  May 15, 2025 7:27am CDT
White Rock
FOX 4
The Brief

    • A man died after crashing into a tree in White Rock on Wednesday night.
    • Police believe he was speeding on Ferguson Road before losing control of his vehicle.
    • No other passengers were in the car and the investigation is ongoing.

WHITE ROCK, Texas - A man died after crashing into a tree during a high-speed wreck in White Rock late Wednesday night, according to Dallas police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the crash around 11:20 p.m. at Ferguson Road and Sidwin Street. When they arrived, they found a Toyota had struck a tree in the center median. The driver was critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Source: Terry Van Sickle

What we don't know:

The medical examiner’s office has not yet released the man’s identity.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police at the scene of the crash.

White RockDallas