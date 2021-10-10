Man dies after falling from 14th floor balcony of Uptown Dallas high-rise
article
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man died early Sunday morning after falling from an Uptown Dallas high-rise apartment building.
This happened just after 3 a.m., at the M-Line Tower Apartments near McKinney Avenue.
Authorities got several calls after the man fell from a 14th floor balcony.
Witnesses reported he was doing a stunt when he fell to his death.
Detectives are still investigating the incident.
The street near the high-rise was closed for several hours to allow for further investigation.
Advertisement
MORE: Dallas Coverage