Man dies after falling from 14th floor balcony of Uptown Dallas high-rise

article

Dallas police said a man died early Sunday morning after falling from an Uptown Dallas high-rise apartment building.

This happened just after 3 a.m., at the M-Line Tower Apartments near McKinney Avenue.

Authorities got several calls after the man fell from a 14th floor balcony.

Witnesses reported he was doing a stunt when he fell to his death.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

The street near the high-rise was closed for several hours to allow for further investigation.

Advertisement

MORE: Dallas Coverage