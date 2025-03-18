Man dies after domestic violence stabbing in Fort Worth: police

A man died from stab wounds following a domestic violence incident in Fort Worth on March 13.

What we know:

Police responded to a 911 call in the 13000 block of Hiskey Drive just before 9 a.m. last Thursday.

Officers found a man with stab wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries two days later.

The suspect remained at the scene and is cooperating with police in the investigation.

Investigators determined the incident was related to domestic violence.

The victim was identified as 55-year-old Juan Manuel Banda.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the suspect’s identity.

Court records show the suspect has not been arrested.

The exact circumstances leading to the stabbing remain unclear.