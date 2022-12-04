Man dead, woman in critical condition after early morning fire in Haltom City

One man was killed and a woman was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after an early morning fire in Haltom City.

The Haltom City Fire Department was called to the fire on Rita Lane at 3:55 Sunday morning.

Flames and smoke were seen coming from the home.

Westworth Village home explosion leaves man seriously injured

An adult man and adult women were located inside and removed from the home.

The woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.