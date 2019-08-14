Man crushed to death by car at Fort Worth auto salvage yard

A man was killed Wednesday at a Fort Worth auto salvage yard after he was apparently crushed by a car.

Mike Drivdahl with the Fort Worth Fire Department says they responded to the call around 5:40 p.m to the Dos Amigos Pull and Save.

When firefighters arrived, they found a man trapped underneath one of the cars in the salvage yard. The heavy rescue squad was called to help move the car off of the man, but his injuries were too extensive. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

“This is an absolute tragedy. We feel for this family and all of the people who are going to be affected by this,” Drivdahl said. “We don’t necessarily suspect anything at this point. And all of that investigation will go through Fort Worth PD.”

At the Dos Amigos Pull and Save, customers are able to walk around and pull car parts themselves. Investigators say they believe the victim was a customer and are working to confirm that. His age has not been released. It’s unclear whether or not the person was in the yard alone or accompanied by someone else.

Fort Worth police are calling it an accident and do not suspect foul play.