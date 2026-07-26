Man critically injured in West Dallas hit-and-run outside gas station after fight erupts
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating an early-morning hit-and-run that left a man critically injured Sunday outside a gas station in West Dallas.
Hit-and-run
What we know:
Officers and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a shooting call around 3:30 a.m. at a Shell gas station in the 300 block of Singleton Boulevard, where emergency personnel found a critically injured man lying in the roadway.
The man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. Shortly after his arrival, hospital staff notified police that the victim had not been shot, but had instead suffered severe injuries from being struck by a vehicle.
Surveillance footage reviewed by officers on the scene revealed that a fight broke out among a group of people, during which shots were fired. During the fight, a driver in a dark-colored vehicle ran over the victim before leaving the scene, according to police.
Dallas Police Department crime scene technicians processed the area, recovering shell casings, clothing, and a shoe from the roadway. Crash investigators have been called to assist with the ongoing investigation.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been made, and police have not released further details regarding the suspect or the vehicle involved.
The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas Police officers on the scene.