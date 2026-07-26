Man critically injured in West Dallas hit-and-run outside gas station after fight erupts

article

The Brief A man was critically injured early Sunday morning outside a West Dallas gas station after being run over by a vehicle following a fight. Police initially responded to reports of a shooting, but hospital staff determined the victim's severe injuries were caused by a vehicle strike rather than gunfire. The driver left in a dark-colored vehicle, and police have made no arrests nor released suspect or vehicle details.



Dallas police are investigating an early-morning hit-and-run that left a man critically injured Sunday outside a gas station in West Dallas.

Hit-and-run

What we know:

Officers and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a shooting call around 3:30 a.m. at a Shell gas station in the 300 block of Singleton Boulevard, where emergency personnel found a critically injured man lying in the roadway.

The man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. Shortly after his arrival, hospital staff notified police that the victim had not been shot, but had instead suffered severe injuries from being struck by a vehicle.

Surveillance footage reviewed by officers on the scene revealed that a fight broke out among a group of people, during which shots were fired. During the fight, a driver in a dark-colored vehicle ran over the victim before leaving the scene, according to police.

Dallas Police Department crime scene technicians processed the area, recovering shell casings, clothing, and a shoe from the roadway. Crash investigators have been called to assist with the ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made, and police have not released further details regarding the suspect or the vehicle involved.