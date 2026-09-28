Man critically injured in late-night shooting outside Dallas apartments

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The Brief Dallas police are searching for a gunman who shot and critically injured a man during a late Sunday disturbance on Scyene Road. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Dallas police are searching for a gunman who shot a man during a disturbance late Sunday night in the city's Pleasant Grove area.

Scyene Road shooting

What we know:

Officers and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a shooting call at 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 9800 block of Scyene Road, outside an apartment complex. Emergency personnel found a man on the sidewalk who had been shot in the upper body.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Investigators said a preliminary investigation indicates a disturbance broke out between two men. During the altercation, one of the men produced a weapon and shot the other before running from the scene.

Police units, including the Air One helicopter, searched the surrounding area for the suspect, but he was not immediately located.

Assault detectives and crime scene technicians responded to process the location, where they recovered shell casings and other evidence.

What's next:

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses who were present at the time of the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department.