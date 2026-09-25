Hwy. 287 reopens after crews demolish damaged overpass

The Brief All northbound lanes and one southbound lane on U.S. Highway 287 in Fort Worth have reopened after crews removed part of a damaged bridge overpass. The closures began Wednesday when a Waste Management dumpster truck hit a bridge support pillar, leaving one occupant dead and another critically injured. While highway lanes are opening, the Erath Street overpass will remain closed through October as construction crews rebuild the structure.



U.S. Highway 287 is back open in Fort Worth after a fatal crash that severely damaged an overpass.

What's new:

Texas Department of Transportation crews were able to completely remove the damaged bridge support and part of the Erath Street overpass overnight.

All lanes on the northbound side are now open and one lane on the southbound side is getting through.

Crews are still doing cleanup on the southbound side, but at least some lanes are now open. That should help clear out the backup that started building early Friday morning.

The backstory:

The Erath Street bridge was damaged in a fatal crash that happened on Wednesday evening.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, a Waste Management dumpster truck left the roadway and crashed into a bridge support pillar, snapping a concrete support.

One occupant was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, while a second man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The impact forced the closure of U.S. 287 in both directions, routing drivers onto service roads.

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What's next:

Erath Street is expected to remain closed in that area through October.

Crews will have to rebuild the overpass.