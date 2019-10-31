Man critically injured after shooting in Dallas Taco Bell parking lot

article

Dallas police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot in a Taco Bell parking lot Halloween night.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m., in the Taco Bell parking lot on Hampton Road and Singleton Boulevard in West Dallas.

Police have released few details about the crime, but police tape was put up around a car with bullet holes as part of the crime scene.

The injured man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, according to police, and has not been taken into custody.