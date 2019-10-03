Man claimed to be Mark Cuban before arrest at Nashville gas station

A man who was arrested for criminal trespassing at a Nashville gas station Wednesday night told police he was Mark Cuban before being taken into custody.

This incident happened just after 8:45 p.m., when Metro Nashville Police Department officers were called about a man who refused to leave a Shell gas station on Hermitage Avenue.

Responding officers were told that the man was asked to leave several times by employees, and he then refused to leave after officers requested.

According to police, the man, later identified as Mark Washington, told officers he owned the gas station, along with everything inside.

Officers then asked him for identification, but he said he didn’t have any, before telling officers his name was Jonathan Martinez.

When police searched that name, they couldn’t find any records.

The man then told officers he was Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks.

Because officers couldn’t confirm his identity, he was taken into custody.

Police later confirmed the man’s name was Mark Washington, and found that he had been arrested for trespassing at that Shell gas station four times since 2018.