Man charged with arson after early morning fire damaged Dallas townhomes

A person has been charged with arson for starting a fire inside a Northeast Dallas townhome that damaged the entire complex early Sunday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called about a fire at the Holly Hill Townhomes, located in the 7200 block of Holly Hill Dr.

Responding firefighters reported seeing flames coming from the roof of the two-story townhome.

All residents of the complex were able to get out before crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control, but six townhomes were damaged. Three residents needed assistance from the Red Cross.

Investigators found that the fire was started by one of the residents.

He reportedly admitted to igniting “common combustibles” inside his townhome, and went to a nearby convenience store to call 911 and report the fire.

He was arrested and charged with arson. His name has not yet been released.