Man charged with murder of missing North Texas woman

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a North Texas woman who had been reported missing earlier this week.

Brandon Joseph Tom was arrested for the death of Clarice Harrison. He has been charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning/endangering a child.

Sherman police began this investigation after Harrison was reported missing on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was considered an "endangered missing person," and after an extensive search, they found her body the next day in a wooded area near Bethany Road and FM 1417 Ext.

The investigation into Harrison’s death continued, and on Friday, Tom was taken into custody and charged in her death.

No further details have been released about what led police to make the arrest.