Man charged with murder in connection with Sunday DART shooting

By
Published  October 7, 2025 10:11pm CDT
Dallas Area Rapid Transit
FOX 4
Deadly DART train shooting

The Brief

    • A man has been arrested in connection with Sunday's deadly shooting on a DART train.
    • The suspect, Harrington Hurdle, 27, has been charged with murder.
    • This marks the second fatal shooting on a DART train in a week.

DALLAS - Dallas police have made an arrest in Sunday's deadly DART train shooting.

What we know:

Sunday night, a DART passenger was shot and killed at the Pearl Station in the Dallas Arts District. Investigators believe there was some type of argument before the shots were fired.

article

Police have arrested 27-year-old Harrington Hurdle, DART announced Tuesday.

Hurdle's facing a murder charge.

What we don't know:

No mug shot has been released. 

Police have not said if the victim knew the suspect or a motive in the killing.

DART murders

That murder was the second murder on a DART train in a week.

Irving bartender Daniel Gromley was killed after an argument at the Marketplace Station off Harry Hines Boulevard on Sept. 29.

article

Christopher Akins was arrested and charged with murder in connection with that shooting. No other injuries were reported in the Sept. 29 incident.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Dallas Area Rapid Transit.

