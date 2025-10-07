Man charged with murder in connection with Sunday DART shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police have made an arrest in Sunday's deadly DART train shooting.
What we know:
Sunday night, a DART passenger was shot and killed at the Pearl Station in the Dallas Arts District. Investigators believe there was some type of argument before the shots were fired.
Police have arrested 27-year-old Harrington Hurdle, DART announced Tuesday.
Hurdle's facing a murder charge.
What we don't know:
No mug shot has been released.
Police have not said if the victim knew the suspect or a motive in the killing.
DART murders
That murder was the second murder on a DART train in a week.
Irving bartender Daniel Gromley was killed after an argument at the Marketplace Station off Harry Hines Boulevard on Sept. 29.
Christopher Akins was arrested and charged with murder in connection with that shooting. No other injuries were reported in the Sept. 29 incident.
The Source: Information in this story comes from Dallas Area Rapid Transit.