Dallas man charged with murder after Main Street confrontation victim dies from head trauma

The Brief 21-year-old Josiah Gomez has been charged with murder after a July 5 confrontation at the Vidorra Bar on Main Street in Dallas. An arrest affidavit states Gomez pushed 26-year-old Sylvester Victor down a flight of stairs, causing severe head trauma. Gomez was initially charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, but after Victor died on Aug. 5, Gomez's charges were upgraded to murder.



A July confrontation on Main Street in Dallas led to the victim's death after getting pushed down a flight of stairs, and the suspect's charges being upgraded to murder.

Dallas Main Street confrontation

Josiah Gomez, 21

What we know:

21-year-old Josiah Gomez was arrested on July 22 and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in connection to a July 5 confrontation at a Dallas bar.

An arrest affidavit states on July 5, Gomez got into a verbal argument with 26-year-old Sylvester Victor at the Vidorra Bar on Main Street in Dallas.

Gomez was reportedly upset that Victor and his companion were walking too slowly.

A witness stated they heard Gomez call Victor a racial slur before pushing Victor down a flight of stairs, causing Victor to suffer severe brain trauma after hitting his head at the base of the stairway.

Victor was transported to a hospital and immediately underwent surgery. On July 22, he was transferred to hospice care, and on August 6, he died from his injuries.

Gomez fled the scene, and was later arrested on July 22. He later told investigators Victor spit on him, prompting him to push Victor down the stairs.

After Victor's death, Gomez's aggravated assault charge was upgraded to murder.