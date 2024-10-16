Man charged with child grooming over Snapchat messages to Pilot Point teens, police say

article

A 25-year-old North Texas man has been charged with child grooming over Snapchat messages with three Pilot Point ISD students.

According to police, Angelo Barone had initiated contact with the 14 and 15-year-olds through a friend group on Snapchat.

The conversations allegedly started in September of this year. In early October, Pilot Point ISD Police were told about the allegations, sparking an investigation.

Barone was arrested at his place of work on Monday in McKinney and booked into the Denton County Jail on child grooming charge.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP TODAY

Child grooming is a third degree felony.

His bond was set at $20,000 with additional conditions.

"This case serves as a reminder to all parents to monitor all of their children’s social media," wrote Pilot Point ISD Police in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pilot Point ISD Police Department at 940-686-7380.