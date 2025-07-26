Man charged with animal cruelty after he was found squatting on church property

article

The Brief A 26-year-old man was arrested on animal cruelty charges Friday. DeSoto police found the man camping on church property without permission. Timmy Anderson said he was boarding 10 dogs in a nearby fenced area without permission.



DeSoto police said a man was charged with animal cruelty after they found him "squatting" on church property and boarding 10 dogs in a fenced area without the owner's consent.

What we know:

Police were called to West Parkerville Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday for a person camping on church property without permission.

Timmy Anderson, 26, from Temple was charged with six counts of animal cruelty and neglect after police found 10 dogs in emaciated condition.

The dogs were severely underweight and two had serious injuries, including ears that had been cut off and were infected, police said.

According to DeSoto police, Anderson told officers he knew about the injuries but did not take the dogs to the vet because he thought the dogs were fine.

What's next:

Police said they were working to secure additional warrants for the other four dogs.