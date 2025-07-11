Man arrested in road rage shooting that injured 7-year-old

article

The Brief A 59-year-old man was arrested after a road rage shooting in Grapevine injured a 7-year-old boy. The boy sustained minor injuries from shattered glass; an adult passenger also had minor injuries. Police have not yet released details about what started the road rage incident.



A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road rage shooting Thursday evening in Grapevine that left a 7-year-old boy with minor injuries.

John Schwoyer was taken into police custody in Grapevine and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Grapevine police.

The backstory:

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, a man called 911 to report that another driver had shot into his pickup truck while he was driving north on SH-121 near Bass Pro Drive. He told dispatchers that his family, including three of his children, were in the truck at the time.

The man returned fire in self-defense and followed the other driver, noting the suspect and vehicle description. A 911 dispatcher advised the man to stop at a gas station for safety.

The 7-year-old son sustained injuries from shattered glass and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. An adult passenger also suffered minor injuries from broken glass and was treated at the scene. The two other children in the back of the truck were not hurt.

Finding the Suspected Road Rage Driver

Dig deeper:

The driver provided dispatchers with a license plate number for the suspect's vehicle, a silver Infiniti. Police identified the driver and located his home in Flower Mound. Officers attempted to contact the suspect by phone, but he hung up and refused to speak with them.

Grapevine and Flower Mound police then responded to the suspect's home and established a perimeter. Investigators used drones and attempted to coax the suspect out of the home peacefully.

The suspect exited his home around 2:15 a.m. Friday and was arrested at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information regarding what initiated the road rage incident.