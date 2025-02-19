Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed 6-year-old Dallas girl

The Brief A 6-year-old girl was struck and killed while crossing Belt Line Road in Far North Dallas last weekend. Dallas police arrested 67-year-old David Polley in connection to the crash. He was charged with collision involving death and booked into Dallas County Jail. It is unclear why the girl was alone, but investigators say she may have wandered outside a nearby apartment.



A 67-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run that killed a 6-year-old girl in Far North Dallas last weekend.

David Polley, 67, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with collision involving death, three days after the child was fatally struck.

6-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run

The backstory:

Police responded to a crash around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the 5900 block of Belt Line Road, just west of Preston Road.

Officers found the girl lying in the road with serious injuries. She was taken to Children’s Medical Center, where she died shortly after arriving.

Investigators believe she was crossing the street when a white Acura MDX hit her. Security footage shows the SUV pulling into a nearby shopping center, circling back toward the girl, and then driving away.

The child was alone at the time of the crash. Police believe she had wandered outside from a nearby apartment.

Arrest of David Polley

Authorities searched for the driver for several days before making an arrest.

What's New:

Police obtained security footage of the crash and the vehicle fleeing the scene from a nearby pizza restaurant and additional footage from other nearby businesses, showing the SUV driving on Belt Line Road and entering the tollway. They then got a search warrant for the tollway information system and linked the vehicle registration to Polley's home address.

Officers found Polley's car in his driveway with front-end damage consistent with a pedestrian strike. Polley admitted to being the driver and surrendered to officers.

He was taken into custody Feb. 18 and booked into the Dallas County Jail.

What we don't know:

The girl’s name has not been released due to her age.

Police have not determined the exact circumstances leading up to the crash or whether alcohol or speed played a role.