Man arrested for Fort Worth double shooting

Fort Worth police arrested a man for a double shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting happened on July 1 in the 7500 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard, which is on the west side of the city.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two gunshot victims.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. One victim, 23-year-old Sergio Navarro, did not survive.

Police later charged 18-year-old Angel Lara with capital murder for Navarro’s death.

Lara is being held in the Tarrant County jail.