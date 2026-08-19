Man arrested for child pornography possession near Gainesville High School
GAINESVILLE, Texas - A Cooke County man was arrested near a local school on child pornography possession charges.
Child pornography possession arrest
What we know:
On Aug. 19 at around 7 a.m., the Cooke County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant at a residence near Gainesville High School.
Law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Alex Gabriel Buenose Aires at the residence.
He has been charged with possession of child pornography depicting a child under 10 years of age, a first-degree felony.
Gainesville ISD was made aware of the Cook County Sheriff Department's operation before it commenced on Wednesday morning.
Buenos Aires has been booked into the Cooke County Jail. No bond has been set for him at this time.
What we don't know:
Officials did not say what tipped them off to Buenos Aires' alleged child pornography possession.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Cooke County Sheriff's Department.