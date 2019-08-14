Man arrested after overnight standoff in Dallas

Image 1 of 2 ▼

An overnight SWAT standoff in Old East Dallas is over.

It started around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Lindsely Avenue near Interstate 30.

A woman called police and said she woke up because of a disturbance in another room. A man was waving a gun and making threats toward her mother.

Police responded and it turned into a SWAT standoff with the 47-year-old man. He finally surrendered at about 4:30 a.m. and was arrested for at least one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The woman's mother was also found inside the home. There's no word on her injuries.

Neighbors were evacuated during the standoff.