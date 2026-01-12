Man arrested after leaving bomb threats on church voicemails: police

article

The Brief The Keene Seventh-day Adventist Church and Iglesia Adventista del Séptimo Día were targeted Saturday afternoon by bomb threats left via voicemail, according to local police. Law enforcement conducted a thorough sweep of both church locations following the 3:30 p.m. calls. No explosives were discovered, and both sites were cleared for safety. Following an investigation, 29-year-old Joshua Pike of Joshua, Texas, was arrested on terroristic threat charges and remains in the Johnson County Jail as further charges are considered.



A 29-year-old man was arrested Saturday after allegedly leaving a bomb threat for two local churches, authorities said.

What we know:

Keene police reported that the Keene Seventh-day Adventist Church and the Iglesia Adventista del Séptimo Día received a bomb threat via voicemail around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Law enforcement searched and cleared both properties later that day. No explosives were found.

Dig deeper:

Investigators linked the threat to Joshua Pike, 29, of Joshua, Texas. Following the issuance of arrest warrants, Pike was taken into custody and booked into the Johnson County Jail on charges of making a terroristic threat.

Police noted that additional charges are pending. While the investigation continues, officials have not yet determined a motive or if Pike has any prior connection to the congregations.

Local perspective:

Keene is located approximately 30 miles south of Fort Worth.