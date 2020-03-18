Man arrested after coronavirus joke leads to 8-hour flight delay

article

A Kentucky man’s coronavirus joke led to an arrest and an eight-hour delay for a flight at DFW Airport.

A flight attendant reportedly asked 72-year-old George Gjergji to lift his tray table before takeoff on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Nashville on Saturday.

Instead, the airline said he was disruptive and claimed he had coronavirus.

A witness recorded video of paramedics in protective gear boarding the plan to evaluate him. They found no symptoms of the virus.

Gjergji was arrested for reporting a false emergency.