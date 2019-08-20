Man angry at Dallas US Postal Service worker throws racist tantrum

A North Texas man headed to college caught the end of a racist man's outburst on video.

Dallas police and the U.S. Postal Service are now looking into the incident that had others in line gasp in shock.

Dallas police officers were called to the post office. But by the time officers arrived, the belligerent customer was gone. Another customer captured part of the racially-charged rant and posted it online. Federal postal inspectors are now investigating.

Kian Salem was at the post office on Trinity Mills Road and the Dallas North Tollway on Monday when suddenly a man's elevated voice caught his attention.

“I just had that gut feeling he was going to say something questionable,” Salem said. “So I pulled out my phone. You never know these days.”

According to the 18-year-old college student, an unidentified man standing at the counter was yelling at a postal worker about a form. The man turned his anger on a woman in line who tried to intervene.

The man then unleashed a series of racial slurs, including the n-word, on the African-American postal employee trying to settle the situation.

Salem says customers were able to get the man's license plate number and give it to the employee. A USPS spokesman tells FOX 4 that the postal inspector’s office is aware of the situation. The spokesman would not say if inspectors have identified the man, citing the active investigation.

Salem's mother, Naylee Farjad, is the one who decided to post the video on social media.

“As soon as I saw the video, I was just enraged that someone would actually use that kind of language,” she said.

Being of middle eastern decent, Farjad says she and her son have been on the receiving end of racism before. She wants people to see the ugliness that exists still today.

“I thought it was important to show people this is not in some town in the backwoods. This is in Dallas, Texas. A large modern city,” Farjad said. “Actions have consequences. And I hope that there are consequences for his actions.”

A spokesman for the postal service says they can ban an abusive customer from returning to a particular facility. Since the man in the video has not been publicly identified, FOX 4 was unable to contact him for comment.