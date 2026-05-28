Man accused of stabbing mother, grandmother in Irving

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The Brief A man is accused of stabbing his mother and grandmother inside a car in Irving. Police say both women suffered severe injuries during the attack. The suspect is jailed on aggravated assault charges.



A man is in police custody after allegedly attacking his mother and grandmother with a knife while in a car in Irving earlier this month.

Irving knife attack

What we know:

Jonathon Smith has been charged with two counts related to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the May 17 incident.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4 from the Irving Police Department, Smith was riding in the rear of a red Cadillac in Irving, with his mother and grandmother in the front seat. When they stopped the car at Smith's apartment complex, the affidavit says he picked up a knife to attack his relatives.

The affidavit says Smith first stabbed his grandmother multiple times in the neck. He then began stabbing his mother, who was trying to defend the older woman, multiple times in the hands, forearms and chest.

Both women sustained severe injuries in the attack, the affidavit says. Smith's grandmother is reportedly still in serious condition, having had both lungs collapsed in the attack, the release says.

Both women reported to police that they feared for their lives during the attack.

What we don't know:

The condition of Smith's mother was not reported.

The circumstances that led up to the alleged attack are unknown.